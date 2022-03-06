Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $323.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

GLOB opened at $233.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.97 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.71. Globant has a 12 month low of $191.92 and a 12 month high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Globant will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Globant by 2,171.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Globant by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

