National Bank Financial Comments on BRP Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BRP in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2023 earnings at $10.06 EPS.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion.

DOO has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$127.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$135.20.

DOO stock opened at C$83.07 on Friday. BRP has a one year low of C$82.47 and a one year high of C$129.98. The firm has a market cap of C$6.81 billion and a PE ratio of 8.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$100.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$107.52.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

