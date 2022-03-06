Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($5.45) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($5.45) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($5.30). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.97 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on APLS. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $43.51 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.55.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $47,433.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $56,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,278,736. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

