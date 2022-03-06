Truist Financial Weighs in on Winnebago Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Winnebago Industries in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.82. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average of $70.25. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $58.34 and a 1 year high of $87.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

About Winnebago Industries (Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.