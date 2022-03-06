ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

CCXI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.90. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.26.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

