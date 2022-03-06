Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €80.00 Price Target

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($132.58) target price on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($86.52) price target on Zalando in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €96.50 ($108.43) target price on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €98.78 ($110.99).

FRA ZAL opened at €45.61 ($51.25) on Wednesday. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($56.02). The business’s fifty day moving average is €64.82 and its 200 day moving average is €76.59.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

