Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €162.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($182.02) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($191.01) price target on Sixt in a report on Monday, February 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($191.01) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($167.08) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($219.10) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €161.45 ($181.40).

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €124.40 ($139.78) on Wednesday. Sixt has a 1-year low of €101.20 ($113.71) and a 1-year high of €170.30 ($191.35). The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €150.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is €141.99.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

