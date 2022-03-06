Piper Sandler Cuts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $80.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.92.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of -119.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $2,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $646,032.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 370,799 shares of company stock valued at $30,004,420. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.