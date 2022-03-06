Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €178.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €178.00 ($200.00) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($196.63) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($237.08) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($140.45) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($225.84) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shop Apotheke Europe presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €164.50 ($184.83).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

ETR SAE opened at €69.00 ($77.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.18. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €75.70 ($85.06) and a 1-year high of €205.40 ($230.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €102.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is €128.10.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.