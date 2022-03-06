Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Gap Up to $3.28

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.28, but opened at $3.39. Grab shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 779,587 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GRAB shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, February 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.76 price target on the stock. DBS Vickers lowered shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.89.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Grab Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

