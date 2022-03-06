ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $18.64

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.64, but opened at $19.98. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 1,054,412 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.