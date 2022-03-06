Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.25

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 335646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

OCGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocugen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.21 and a quick ratio of 18.21.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $30,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $600,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCGN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Ocugen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the third quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ocugen in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ocugen in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

