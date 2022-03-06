Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $56.33

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $56.33 and last traded at $56.33, with a volume of 2348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.51.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.52. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75 and a beta of -0.12.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 6,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.51 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 151,541 shares of company stock valued at $10,588,840 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Safehold by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Safehold by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Safehold by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Safehold by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

