American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.89

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.89 and last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 437477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.46.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.59.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. The company’s revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.86) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,947,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,313,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after buying an additional 2,026,013 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after buying an additional 1,999,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

