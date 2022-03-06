Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) Short Interest Up 56.4% in February

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the January 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 467,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

UDMY stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. Udemy has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $32.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01.

Get Udemy alerts:

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. Udemy’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UDMY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $94,000.

About Udemy (Get Rating)

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.