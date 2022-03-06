Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Expands By 59.7%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 739,600 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the January 31st total of 463,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,171,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 662.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $84.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.06. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.32 and a 1 year high of $93.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

