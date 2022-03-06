Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 52,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In related news, CEO David M. Clapper acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $123,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Minerva Surgical alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTRS opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.17. Minerva Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Minerva Surgical will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Minerva Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

Minerva Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.