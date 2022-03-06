Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. (LBBBU) Plans to Raise $60 Million in March 10th IPO

Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. (LBBBU) plans to raise $60 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, March 10th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 6,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $79 million.

Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc. served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Note: This is the second blank-check company under the Lakeshore Acquisition name organized and led by Deyin (Bill) Chen, the founder and CEO of Shanghai Renaissance Investment Management Co. Ltd., a licensed private equity firm in China. Mr. Chen has served as the CEO of Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. since Feb. 24, 2021, and he will serve as its chairman after the IPO. (Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. is incorporated in the Cayman Islands.) From the prospectus: “We will not effectuate an initial Business Combination with a company that is headquartered in the People’s Republic of China (“China”), the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China (“Hong Kong”) or the Macau Special Administrative Region of China (“Macau”) or conducts a majority of its operations in China, Hong Kong or Macau. “We will seek to capitalize on the significant contacts and experience of our management team, including Bill Chen, our Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, and H. David Sherman, Mingyu (Michael) Li and Jon M. Montgomery, each a member of our board of directors.” (Note: Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. filed a confidential IPO document with the SEC in mid-July 2021, less than a month after Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp.’s SPAC IPO was priced; the S-1 was filed in late January 2022 and the S-1/A was filed on Feb. 22, 2022.) “.

Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2021 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 667 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10065 and can be reached via phone at (917)327-9933.

