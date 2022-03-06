CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley set a €70.50 ($79.21) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($87.64) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €81.79 ($91.89).

The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.99. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €46.20 ($51.91) and a fifty-two week high of €82.80 ($93.03). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €59.09 and a 200-day moving average of €68.48.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

