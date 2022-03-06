Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €165.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €165.00 ($185.39) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €200.00 ($224.72) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($231.46) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($196.63) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($202.25) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($179.78) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €165.17 ($185.58).

SU stock opened at €129.62 ($145.64) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €154.86 and a 200 day moving average of €153.59. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($72.90) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($85.78).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

