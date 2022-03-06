JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Price Target to $52.00

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Jamf from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jamf in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jamf currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.89.

Shares of JAMF opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

In other news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 13,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $423,855.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $5,471,128.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 346,734 shares of company stock worth $12,567,376.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jamf by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,287,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,957,000 after acquiring an additional 75,961 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Jamf during the fourth quarter worth $17,875,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jamf by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 386,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after acquiring an additional 270,473 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Jamf by 4,583.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 87,364 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Jamf by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

