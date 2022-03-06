JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €165.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €165.00 ($185.39) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €179.00 ($201.12) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($156.18) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($157.30) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($159.55) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbus currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €141.62 ($159.12).

EPA AIR opened at €97.10 ($109.10) on Wednesday. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($76.72) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($112.33). The company has a 50 day moving average of €114.34 and a 200-day moving average of €112.60.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

