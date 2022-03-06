Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.41). B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

AMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.30.

AMC opened at $16.57 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $31.58.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.15) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 86.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 59.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 312,500 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $9,646,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 11,791 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $329,086.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,007,790 shares of company stock valued at $25,169,204. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

