FY2022 EPS Estimates for Symrise AG Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Symrise in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Symrise’s FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SYIEY. Societe Generale upgraded Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Symrise from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Symrise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of SYIEY stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Symrise has a one year low of $28.18 and a one year high of $37.54.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

