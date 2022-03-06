Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Plug Power in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.34). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Plug Power’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Plug Power from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.02.

Plug Power stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $48.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

