Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.33). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bionano Genomics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 390.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $1.91 on Friday. Bionano Genomics has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $9.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $552.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,660,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,793,000 after purchasing an additional 499,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 6,619.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,516,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,714,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after buying an additional 42,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,991,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,952,000 after buying an additional 1,283,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,164,000. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bionano Genomics (Get Rating)

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

