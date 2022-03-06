DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DermTech Inc. markets and develops products which facilitate early detection of skin cancers, assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. DermTech Inc., formerly known as Constellation Alpha Capital Corp., is based in La Jolla, United States. “

DMTK has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

DermTech stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. DermTech has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.84.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 571.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DermTech will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $32,818.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $63,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $152,213. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DermTech by 258.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 73,593 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of DermTech by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DermTech by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DermTech by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

