Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $353.53.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESS. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

In related news, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $563,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,829,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $340.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.85 and its 200 day moving average is $334.07. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $258.02 and a 1 year high of $359.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.32%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

