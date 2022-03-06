Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “

BRDCY stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. Bridgestone has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

