Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) to Sell

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Arbe Robotics stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. Arbe Robotics has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arbe Robotics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,384,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

About Arbe Robotics (Get Rating)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbe Robotics (ARBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.