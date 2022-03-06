Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $255.80

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 255.80 ($3.43) and last traded at GBX 255.96 ($3.43), with a volume of 205400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 269 ($3.61).

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOCS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.04) price target on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays raised Dr. Martens to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.44) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 46.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 322.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 369.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Dr. Martens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

In other Dr. Martens news, insider Lynne Weedall bought 3,000 shares of Dr. Martens stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 356 ($4.78) per share, with a total value of £10,680 ($14,329.80). Also, insider Robyn Perriss purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 303 ($4.07) per share, for a total transaction of £45,450 ($60,982.15).

About Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS)

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.