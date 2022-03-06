USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of USD Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USD Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get USD Partners alerts:

USDP stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. USD Partners has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $8.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. USD Partners’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of USD Partners by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in USD Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in USD Partners by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in USD Partners by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in USD Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

About USD Partners (Get Rating)

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.