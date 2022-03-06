StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CO opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Global Cord Blood has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CO. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Cord Blood by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 27,767 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,758,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after buying an additional 378,765 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 23,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. 8.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

