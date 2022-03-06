StockNews.com Downgrades HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.31) to GBX 560 ($7.51) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.04) to GBX 500 ($6.71) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.71) to GBX 590 ($7.92) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.72) to GBX 565 ($7.58) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $495.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average of $30.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.53%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 482.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 72.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

