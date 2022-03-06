iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Short Interest Up 91.8% in February

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, a growth of 91.8% from the January 31st total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMCV. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IMCV opened at $67.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.34. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $70.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.