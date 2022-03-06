Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Short Interest Up 95.4% in February

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a growth of 95.4% from the January 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,531,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 4,269,354 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 15,048,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,959,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 425,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 603,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target (down from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Great Panther Mining to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Great Panther Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.00.

Shares of Great Panther Mining stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. Great Panther Mining has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.73.

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

