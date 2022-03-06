NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NACCO Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NC opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83. NACCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NC. Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 15.9% in the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 224,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 30,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in NACCO Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,060,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NACCO Industries during the second quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in NACCO Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

