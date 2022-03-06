Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.68

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$30.68 and last traded at C$30.54, with a volume of 1252748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.90.

ABX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.04.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.62. The stock has a market cap of C$54.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 24.91%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.