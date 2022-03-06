TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Shares Down 10.7%

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Rating) shares fell 10.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 19,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 78,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$8.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57.

Get TRU Precious Metals alerts:

TRU Precious Metals Company Profile (CVE:TRU)

TRU Precious Metals Corp. focuses on gold exploration activities in Central Newfoundland, Canada. It holds an option to acquire an interest in the Rolling Pond property comprising 11 mineral licenses that covers 224 contiguous claims located in central Newfoundland; and an option to acquire interests in the Golden Rose project covering an area of 167.25 square kilometers located in the southwestern portion of the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRU Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRU Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.