TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Shares Down 10.7%

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Rating) shares fell 10.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 19,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 78,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$8.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57.
TRU Precious Metals Company Profile (CVE:TRU)
