Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $128.39

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $128.39 and last traded at $128.80, with a volume of 8459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.14.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.78.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.
In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.
About Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.