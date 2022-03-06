Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $128.39

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $128.39 and last traded at $128.80, with a volume of 8459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.14.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

