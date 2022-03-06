Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $225.11

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $225.11 and last traded at $225.11, with a volume of 172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRTS shares. StockNews.com raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.11 and a 200 day moving average of $295.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 15.51.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 22.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total value of $1,491,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 39,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 530,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $147,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $890,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

