Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi anticipates that the company will earn ($0.92) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

