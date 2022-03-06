Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) Issued By Raymond James

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) – Raymond James lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canfor Pulp Products in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CFX. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

CFX opened at C$4.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.84. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of C$4.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.41. The stock has a market cap of C$324.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

