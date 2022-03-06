Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 2.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

CVGI stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $13.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 2,731.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 24,854 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,608,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,095,000 after acquiring an additional 59,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 262,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,101,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Vehicle Group (Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.