Winpak Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Pi Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Winpak in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.13. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Winpak’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Get Winpak alerts:

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

WPK opened at C$40.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42. Winpak has a fifty-two week low of C$34.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Winpak’s payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

In other news, Director Ilkka Tapio Suominen purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$37.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$203,775. Also, Director Antti Aarnio-Wihuri purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$35.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$287,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 183,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,587,802. Insiders acquired 10,670 shares of company stock worth $386,372 in the last 90 days.

Winpak Company Profile (Get Rating)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.