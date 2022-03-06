National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.82.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.02.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$12.64 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.21 and a 1-year high of C$13.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -11.60%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

