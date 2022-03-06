Olaplex (OLPX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Olaplex to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ OLPX opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34. Olaplex has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $30.41.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.92.
Olaplex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Olaplex (OLPX)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.