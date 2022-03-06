Olaplex (OLPX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Olaplex to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ OLPX opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34. Olaplex has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $30.41.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olaplex by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,343,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191,223 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

