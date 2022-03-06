RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Head-To-Head Review

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) and RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of RedBall Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and RedBall Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Six Flags Entertainment 8.68% -11.88% 4.47% RedBall Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and RedBall Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Six Flags Entertainment $1.50 billion 2.37 -$423.38 million $1.47 28.00 RedBall Acquisition N/A N/A -$25.09 million N/A N/A

RedBall Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Six Flags Entertainment.

Volatility and Risk

Six Flags Entertainment has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RedBall Acquisition has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Six Flags Entertainment and RedBall Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Six Flags Entertainment 0 0 11 0 3.00 RedBall Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $54.75, suggesting a potential upside of 33.02%. Given Six Flags Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Six Flags Entertainment is more favorable than RedBall Acquisition.

Summary

Six Flags Entertainment beats RedBall Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

RedBall Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors. RedBall Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

