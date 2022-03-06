Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Inovio Biomedical Corporation, is engaged in the discovery, development, and delivery of a new generation of vaccines, called DNA vaccines, focused on cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s electroporation DNA delivery technology uses brief, controlled electrical pulses to increase cellular DNA vaccine uptake. Inovio’s clinical programs include human papillomavirus (HPV)/cervical cancer (therapeutic), avian influenza (preventative), hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) vaccines. It is advancing preclinical research for a universal seasonal/pandemic influenza vaccine. The Company’s partners and collaborators include University of Pennsylvania, National Microbiology Laboratory of the Public Health Agency of Canada, NIAID, Merck, ChronTech, University of Southampton, and HIV Vaccines Trial Network. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. “

INO has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

INO stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.49. The firm has a market cap of $654.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,528,000 after buying an additional 197,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,164 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,336,000 after buying an additional 351,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after buying an additional 396,637 shares in the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

