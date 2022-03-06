Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.19). Akoustis Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.74% and a negative net margin of 473.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 13,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $97,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,508 shares of company stock valued at $162,881. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 287,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 17,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 17.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after buying an additional 107,429 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 63.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 7,942 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 22.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 20,637 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $5.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $318.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.24. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

